International Paper slashed to Sell at Goldman on containerboard price risk

International Paper (IP -2.5% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $40 price target at Goldman Sachs, which cites concerns over containerboard pricing in 2020 as well as earnings risks at other parts of the company's business.

IP shares have outperformed the market over the past three months despite downward revisions to 2020 consensus estimates, Goldman's Brian Maguire says, lifting the stock's valuation in line with its historical average, despite the heightened risk of containerboard price cuts.

Maguire expects an 8.4% increase in North American capacity to enter the market starting in 2020, as well as weak demand from a slowing industrial economy.

Goldman also downgraded Packaging Corp. of America to Sell.

IP's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.