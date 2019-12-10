Kirkland Lake CEO says has no plans to raise Detour Gold bid

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +1.2% ) CEO Anthony Makuch says his company will not raise or change the C$27.50/share offer it made last month to purchase Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +0.3% ), after one analyst speculated that a new bidder may emerge.

Since the deal was announced, KL's stock has shed 15% to C$53.77 and Detour has gained 9.5%, closing at C$24.34 Monday; the divergent reactions to the deal not only erased any premium for Detour shareholders but also lifted Detour shares above the deal's proposed .4343-to-1 exchange rate for KL shares, or ~$23.35.

"We made a very good offer to Detour," Makuch told the Financial Post. "We have been the top performing company on the [Toronto exchange] in the past few years, [so] we don't see a need or a want to increase or change our offer."

Still, National Bank Financial analyst Mike Parkin suggests the market is signalling that Detour needs a better buyout offer, and he thinks KL may put forward a better offer or that the market is expecting a third party bidder.

But Makuch rejects the idea and says a lot of shareholders, such as billionaire Eric Sprott, who stepped down as chairman earlier this year, support the deal.