AT&T COO updates on share retirement, cost cuts

In a set of succinct shareholder updates today, AT&T (NYSE:T) COO John Stankey said the company began share retirements in Q4 that it expects will help offset EPS impact from the company's investments in HBO Max.

The company entered into a $4B accelerated buyback program to retire 100M shares in Q1, he added. The company said last week it was evaluating such a program, and that by the end of 2022 it expects to have retired 100% of the debt used to fund its Time Warner purchase.

The company plans to exceed its typical 6-8% annual reduction in network operating costs, with a 2020 target of an additional 4% in cost cuts.

Stankey said the company continues to review its portfolio to target $5B-$10B in asset monetization in 2020, with potential sales coming from its regional sports nets, real estate and towers.