Aramco soars 10% in world's biggest IPO

Aramco (ARMCO) shares rose 10% (the daily limit) to 35.2 riyals in Riyadh, raising the company's valuation to $1.88T and propelling the Saudi Tadawul exchange into the top ten global financial markets.

The start of trading of the world's largest IPO marks the end of a near four-year saga that's been linked with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030.

The plan hopes to diversify the economy away from oil by pumping funds into mega projects and non-energy industries like tourism and entertainment.