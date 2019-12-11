Seeking Alpha
Commodities  | Top News

U.S. Army to fund rare earths plants

|About: Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (UURAF)|By:, SA News Editor

Aiming to secure domestic supplies of minerals used to make military weapons and electronics, the U.S. Army plans to fund construction of rare earths processing facilities, according to government documents seen by Reuters.

The move marks the first financial investment by the U.S. military into commercial-scale rare earths production since the Manhattan Project built the first atomic bomb during WWII.

UCore (OTCQX:UURAF), Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB:TMRC) and a joint venture between Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) and privately-held Blue Line are among the expected respondents.

Related: REMX

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on UURAF