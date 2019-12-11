Facebook slips off Glassdoor's best places to work list

Amid growing calls to break up Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the social media company saw its ranking on Glassdoor’s list of the "Best Places to Work" list slip for a second year in a row, falling 16 spots to 23rd.

Among the complaints is that Facebook is now "painstakingly slow" when it comes to making decisions on matters of privacy due to its numerous scandals over the past two years, including Cambridge Analytica.

The top three spots on the 2020 list are held by HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), Bain & Company and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), respectively.