Futures steady ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock index futures are still in a holding pattern as investors guess whether the U.S. and China will announce some form of trade deal before Sunday.

Eyes are also on the Fed's last policy meeting of 2019. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady after completing a year-long U-turn that saw it abandon a tightening cycle and lower borrowing costs three times.

A key indicator of inflation trends, the Consumer Price Index, will additionally be released this morning and is predicted to be in line with the Feds 2% annual inflation target.