Pound dips as Johnson's polling lead shrinks

  • Sterling inched lower overnight to $1.3144 after YouGov's final pre-election forecast predicted fewer Conservative net gains than in previous estimates.
  • Party leaders are touring the country today in one final push for votes before polling stations open tomorrow at 7 a.m.
  • Hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ploughed a British flag-themed digger - marked "Get Brexit done" - through a styrofoam wall with "gridlock" written on it, vowing to demolish three years of stalemate over Brexit.
  • ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.