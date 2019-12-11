Pound dips as Johnson's polling lead shrinks
- Sterling inched lower overnight to $1.3144 after YouGov's final pre-election forecast predicted fewer Conservative net gains than in previous estimates.
- Party leaders are touring the country today in one final push for votes before polling stations open tomorrow at 7 a.m.
- Hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ploughed a British flag-themed digger - marked "Get Brexit done" - through a styrofoam wall with "gridlock" written on it, vowing to demolish three years of stalemate over Brexit.
- ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR