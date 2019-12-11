Aflac prices ¥38B of yen-denominated senior notes

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has priced ¥38B of fixed-rate, yen-denominated senior notes consisting of ¥12.6B of 0.500% senior notes due 2029, ¥9.3B of 0.843% senior notes due 2031, ¥9.8B of 0.934% senior notes due 2034, and ¥6.3B of 1.122% senior notes due 2039.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund all or a portion of the redemption price of its 4.000% senior notes due February 2022, of which $350M are outstanding and remaining, if any, for general corporate purposes.