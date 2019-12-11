Home Depot -2% after guidance update

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reaffirms guidance ahead of the company's analyst day presentation and gives an initial look at the next fiscal year.

The retailer expects FY19 sales growth of 1.8% and comparable sales growth of 3.5%. EPS is seen growing 3.1% to around $10.03 vs. $10.09 consensus.

Looking ahead, Home Depot sees FY20 sales growth of about 3.5% to 4%.0 vs. 4.4% consensus and comparable sales growth of 3.5% to 4.0% vs. 4.3% consensus.

CEO statement: "We are confident that the investments we are making in the One Home Depot experience will address the evolving needs of our customers. We are building on our distinct competitive advantages to capitalize on a large and fragmented market opportunity and extend our leadership position for years to come."