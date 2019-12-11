Children's Place -18% after holiday guidance slash

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable sales rose 0.8% in Q3 to miss the consensus estimate for a gain of 3.8%.

The retailer says warmer weather impacted sales in Q3 and the outlook for Q4 is being lowered due to "meaningfully weaker" than planned mall traffic so far for the critical holiday period.

PLCE expects Q4 revenue of $504M to $509M vs. $555M consensus and EPS of $1.48 to $1.68 vs. $2.06 consensus.

Shares of Children's Place are down 17.86% premarket to $58.05.

