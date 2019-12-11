Home Capital classifies point-of-sale retail lending unit as non-core

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) decides that its point-of-sale retail lending business is non-core, as a result of its strategic review of its consumer retail loan portfolio.

The unit's gross loan balances of ~$84M will now be treated as assets held for sale for accounting purposes.

Home Capital says it remains committed to its retail structured lending business within the consumer retail loan portfolio.

The assets and income associated with the point-of-sale business aren't material to the company’s financial results. Home Capital will continue to operate the point-of-sale business until a suitable transaction can be concluded.