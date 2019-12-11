Wells cuts view on Cigna in premarket analyst action

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) initiated with Outperform rating and $13 (30% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH) initiated with Buy rating and $1.25 (400% upside) price target at ThinkEquity.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) upgraded to Buy at Needham. Shares up 2% premarket.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $35 (9% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) downgraded to Underweight with a $181 (6% downside risk) price target at Wells Fargo.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) downgraded to Sell at Bloom Burton & Co. Shares down 59% premarket after negative FDA advisory committee vote on Brinavess for AF.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) downgraded to Neutral with a $65 (13% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 2% premarket.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) downgraded to Underweight with a $68 (5% downside risk) price target at Wells Fargo.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) downgraded to Neutral with a $7 (25% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) downgraded to Market Perform with a $4 (18% downside risk) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 47% premarket after failed Phase 3 study of sulopenem.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) downgraded to Hold at Gabelli & Co. Shares down 2% premarket.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) downgraded to Hold at Needham. Shares down 2% premarket.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $61 (4% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares down 1% premarket.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $342 (7% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.