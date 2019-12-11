United Natural Foods -8% after earnings

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) slides after FQ1 results disappoint following the integration of Supervalu.

The company reports adjusted EBITDA was $121.7M vs. $135.2M consensus and $86.2M a year ago.

Gross margin fell to 12.8% of sales from 14.4% a year ago. The drop was primarily due to the addition of the Supervalu business at a low margin profile.

The company says outstanding debt increased due to an increase in working capital to support the holiday selling period. The increase in working capital is expected to reverse by the end of the FQ2.

Looking ahead, United Natural Foods sees full-year revenue of $23.5B to $24.3B vs. $23.9B consensus and EPS of $1.22 to $1.76 vs. $1.28 consensus.

Shares of UNFI are down 8.31% in premarket action to $9.05.

