Visa and MFS Africa to enable more digital payments use in Africa

Visa (NYSE:V) partners with MFS Africa — Africa's largest digital payments hub — to bridge the gap between the growing mobile money ecosystem on the continent and online digital payments.

Mobile money wallets are already prevalent across Africa, but without a virtual or physical credential associated with them, many international online services are unavailable to users.

To address the issue, MFS Africa will distribute Visa payment credentials across multiple markets in Africa, allowing mobile money users connected to the MFS Africa platform to generate an instant Visa virtual card with a 16-digit number and link it to their mobile money accounts to use for remittances and ecommerce transactions.

MFS Africa will also integrate Visa's real-time push payments service, Visa Direct, to provide mobile money users on the MFS Africa platform a fast and secure way to send and receive money and remittances directly from/into their mobile money wallets via eligible card credentials.