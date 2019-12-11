Talos Energy expands Gulf of Mexico footprint with $640M in deals

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announces a series of deals to acquire producing assets and exploration prospects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from three P-E backed companies for a combined $640M.

Talos says the acquired assets produced 19K boe/day (65% oil) during Q3, increasing the company's pro forma production to 72K boe/day; the company expects the assets to generate $150M of free cash flow in 2019.

Funding sources for the deals consist of $250M in newly issued shares to be issued to the sellers at closing and cash from existing sources of liquidity.