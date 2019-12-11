UK watchdog questions AMZN's Deliveroo investment

The UK competition regulator says Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) investment in the food delivery service "raises serious competition concerns" that "may require an in-depth investigation."

Earlier this year, Amazon led a $575M funding round for Deliveroo. Reports suggested Amazon contributed $500M of the total.

Amazon shuttered its Amazon Restaurants offering this year after closing the service in Britain in late 2018.

The CMA says evidence from "internal business documents" show Amazon still has a "strong, continued interest" in the space and could re-enter the market.

The companies have five working days to address the regulator's concerns.