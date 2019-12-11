E*Trade November DARTs jump 22% M/M

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) November daily average revenue trades of 354,434 rises 22% from October and 32% from a year ago.
November derivative DARTs of 117,809 rise 13% M/M and 32% Y/Y.
Net new retail accounts of 27,584 compares with a loss of 7,770 accounts in October.
November 2019 includes a net reduction of 5,000 and October's figure includes a net reduction of 6,000 related to accounts acquired in November 2018 from Capital One.
Number of net new retail accounts in November 2018 was 945,798.
Net new accounts of 35,373 compares with a loss of 13,535 in October 2019 and 954,948 net new accounts in November 2018.
Total customer assets of $656.5B rose 4% M/M and 18% Y/Y.
Total customer cash and deposits of $68.7B increased 4% M/M and 17% Y/Y.
