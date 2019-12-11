E*Trade November DARTs jump 22% M/M

Net new retail accounts of 27,584 compares with a loss of 7,770 accounts in October.

November derivative DARTs of 117,809 rise 13% M/M and 32% Y/Y.

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC ) November daily average revenue trades of 354,434 rises 22% from October and 32% from a year ago.

November 2019 includes a net reduction of 5,000 and October's figure includes a net reduction of 6,000 related to accounts acquired in November 2018 from Capital One.

Number of net new retail accounts in November 2018 was 945,798.