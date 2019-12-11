Wells Fargo unconvinced on Dave & Buster's

Wells Fargo updates on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) following the company's Q3 earnings report.

"We're not yet willing to recommend investors build positions in the name, as the underlying business fundamentals remain challenged (i.e., negative SSS, continued entrance of new competitors in the category and margin contraction) and given our view that expectations for 2020 and beyond may need to move lower as the company potentially pulls more aggressive sales-driving levers at the expense of above-industry store margins," writes analyst Jon Tower.

"Given the current sales weakness, limited visibility into improvement and our growing belief that margins may need to be reset lower, we view the risk-reward as balanced at current levels," he adds.

Wells keeps a price target of $42 on PLAY vs. the sell-side average PT of $44.93.