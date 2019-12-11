PG&E settlement likely end to bondholder plan and zero stock price, Citi says

PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) $13.5B settlement with wildfire victims likely dealt a "fatal blow" to the plan by bondholders led by Elliott Management to take over the company, as well as any scenario for a zero stock price, Citigroup's Praful Mehta says in raising his price target to $10.50/share from $5.

PCG shares have jumped 28% to $12.32 since news of the settlement and are indicated +3.7% pre-market.

The bondholder plan's primary leverage was its deal with the Committee of Tort Claimants, and without that leverage, Mehta sees a "very low likelihood" of the bankruptcy judge rejecting the settlement and keeping the two competing plans alive.

Mehta, whose new $10.50 price target is based on the latest settlement, still maintains a Sell rating on PG&E.

PCG's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are bearish.