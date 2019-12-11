Truist to buy Hearst Tower in Charlotte for $455.5M

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) exercises its option to purchase Hearst Tower in uptown Charlotte, NC, from Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) for $455.5M.

The building will be renamed Truist Center, after the company formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.

Truist is moving ~2,000 employees to occupy more than 550K square feet of the almost 965K square-foot office tower.

In coming months, Truist will announce the location of its Innovation and Technology Center, which will also be in Charlotte.

