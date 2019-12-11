Legg Mason November AUM hurt by outflows

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) preliminary assets under management of $790.5B at Nov. 30, 2019 slips 0.1% from $791.0B at Oct. 31, 2019.

Long-term net outflows of $2.2B were driven by fixed income net outflows of $1.5B and equity net outflows of $1.1B, partly offset by alternative net inflows of $0.4B.

Realizations totaled $0.2B.

AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $2.2B and negative foreign exchange of $1.7B.

Long-term assets AUM of $730.8B increased from $729.1B at October-end.

