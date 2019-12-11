Leidos wins $6.5B U.S. defense contract

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) +1.6% pre-market after it is awarded a potential 10-year, $6.5B contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency operate and maintain a military telecommunications infrastructure.

The Global Solutions Management - Operations II award covers technical support services for the Department of Defense Information Network and Defense Information System Network starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Pentagon announces.

GSM-O II is a follow-on to the Global Information Grid Services Management-Operations contract originally held by the information systems and global solutions business Leidos acquired from Lockheed Martin.