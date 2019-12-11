Mastercard tests identity verification service in Australia

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is testing a new digital service that has the potential to verify a person's identity immediately in both the digital and physical world.

The initial in-market pilot will take place in Australia through two separate efforts with Australia Post and Deakin University.

The pilot program will test a new way for people to prove their identity without having to carry multiple documents and allows the data to sit with its owner, the user.

It will activate a distributed model that blends information stored on an individual’s mobile device and verified by additional reference points, such as an individual’s bank or participating government agencies.

Mastercard says the model eliminates the need for a centralized identity database.