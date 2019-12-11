Micron Q1 estimates trimmed on NAND estimates

Wells Fargo cuts its earnings and revenue estimates for Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) Q1 and Q2, citing "reduced NAND estimates" and a "cautious view" on seasonality, respectively.

Wells Fargo's Q1 estimates now stand at $0.45 EPS and $4.92B, down from $0.50 and $5.17B.

Micron is expected to report Q1 results on December 18.

Wells Fargo maintains an Outperform rating and $60 price target on the stock, seeing a positive risk/reward balance in the valuation. Micron has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.