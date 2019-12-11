American Eagle Outfitters -7% after light holiday guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 5% in Q3 vs. +3.4% consensus. A positive comp was delivered for both the store and digital channel.

Comparable sales were up 2% for the American Eagle brand and 20% for Aerie.

Gross profit margin fell 160 bps to 38.2% of sales on a higher level of markdowns.

CEO update: "We continued to deliver on our strategic pillars, with Aerie and American Eagle Jeans demonstrating strong sales and profit growth. Softer demand in certain AE apparel categories led to higher markdowns and has persisted into Q4. The team has been working hard to quickly course correct, and our focus is squarely on continuing to capitalize on the strength of our brands, accelerating the growth of Aerie, and creating shareholder value."

Looking ahead, AEO expects Q4 comparable sales growth to be flat vs. +4.1% consensus and EPS of $0.34 to $0.36 vs. $0.46 consensus.

Shares of AEO are down 7.41% premarket to $14.00.

