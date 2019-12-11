Cowen expects strong 2020 for Salesforce

Cowen names Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) a "best idea for 2020," citing the "highly attractive" valuation and strong position in the software sector.

Analyst J. Derrick Wood expects margin expansion improvement and that "many of the overhangs" weighing on the stock could be addressed in 2020.

Wood calls CRM an "attractive defensive growth investment," and warns that 2020 could prove a volatile year for higher multiple stocks.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and $195 price target. CRM has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.