South African gold miners gain as power crisis eases

The worst may be over in South Africa's energy crisis after state power utility Eskom repaired broken plants and supplemented supply using gas turbines and pumped-storage facilities, Bloomberg reports.

Power cuts should be limited to 2K MW today - down from a peak of 6K MW on Monday - and are expected to end next week, Eskom says.

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL), Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) all were forced to cut production since Monday because of power shortages.

Eskom has struggled to meet demand for years, but the latest round of outages were caused by simultaneous breakdowns at several facilities and exacerbated by heavy rains that caused flooding and soaked coal stockpiles.