State Street resets IT spending to bring down costs

State Street (NYSE:STT) CEO Ronald P. O'Hanley outlines the bank's plan to reset information technology costs from an expected 11% increase in 2019 to as much as a 2% reduction in 2020.

Estimates 2019 IT spend at ~$2.3B and projects $2.2B-$2.3B in 2020, according to slides for the company's presentation at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Plans to increase workforce offshore ratio by 10%-15% and reduce footprint across 4-5 high-cost locations; also plans to reduce IT offshore vendors by 33%.

Will continue to migrate and have 30%-35% of total applications on the cloud and sees reducing mainframe usage by 15%.

Plans to reduce infrastructure external spend by 10%-15% and rationalize 5%-10% of applications.

Medium-term financial targets are unchanged from those given in its Q3 presentation.