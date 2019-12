Markdown madness in retail?

The latest consumer price report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed weakness in apparel prices for the month that included Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Men's apparel prices fell 0.9% in November from a year ago and women's apparel was off 3.6%. Boys' apparel prices were down 3.9% and girls' apparel prices dropped 2.2%.

Also today, American Eagle Outfitters warned dramatically of higher markdown activity with its earnings report and guidance update. A similar theme on markdowns was heard on conference calls this quarter from Ascena Retail, Urban Outfitters, Francesca's and Designer Brands.

