Boeing 737 MAX recertification to stretch into 2020, FAA chief says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -0.9% pre-market after Federal Aviation Administrator Administrator Steve Dickson tells CNBC that the recertification of the 737 MAX will extend into 2020.

"We're going to follow every step of the process, however long that takes," Dickson said, adding that there is no clear timeline for when the MAX will be re-certified and that 10-11 milestones remain to be completed before the plane can be approved.

Dickson's comments appear to end any hope for Boeing to get the planes re-certified before the end of this year.