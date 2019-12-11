Nomura bullish on Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean

Nomura Instinet thinks investors are missing the boat on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

Analyst Harry Curtis points to 5% unit growth and 3% yield growth for the two cruise line operators that should translate to 16% EPS growth.

"Demand indicators point to higher prices in 2020. Recent booking and pricing trends have accelerated from an already strong position. Across consumer, and including cruise, our industry sources believe that bookings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been up over double digits. We believe that RCL and NCLH, especially, are in a position to lift pricing further during Wave season," writes Curtis.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on both NCLH and RCL into 2020.