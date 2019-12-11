SBGL, OLLI among premarket gainers

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +40%.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +13% on significantly reducing DeMoulin's measurement-related costs, using MySizeID Widget.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +12% on initiating personalized CF study in Europe.
CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +11% on Q2 results.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) +10% on Q3 results.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +9% on partner agreement with a fortune 500 affiliate for the resale of its SDP Solution.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) +9%.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) +8% after Q4 results.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) +8% on advancement of PKU candidate.
Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) +7%.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) +6% on pricing of equity offering.
LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) +6%.
New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +5%.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +5% as power crisis eases.
