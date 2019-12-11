SBGL, OLLI among premarket gainers

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +40% .

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +13% on significantly reducing DeMoulin's measurement-related costs, using MySizeID Widget.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +12% on initiating personalized CF study in Europe.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +11% on Q2 results.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) +10% on Q3 results.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +9% on partner agreement with a fortune 500 affiliate for the resale of its SDP Solution.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) +9% .

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) +8% after Q4 results.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) +8% on advancement of PKU candidate.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) +7% .

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) +6% on pricing of equity offering.

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) +6% .

New Concept Energy (NYSEMKT:GBR) +5% .