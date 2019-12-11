Credit Suisse keeps expectations low for 2020

With interest rates negative at the European Central Bank, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is tempering the outlook for 2020.

It's aiming to achieve ~10% return on tangible equity for next year, the Swiss bank said at its Investor Day event.

That compares with a "medium term ambition" for 12%+ RoTE.

Q3 Group RoTE was 9%.

Board approved a buyback of Credit Suisse Group AG ordinary shares of up to CHF 1.5B for 2020 with at least CHF 1.0B expected in 2020.

Plans to increase ordinary dividend by at least 5% per year.

Credit Suisse points to growth in its Wealth Management unit and sees Investment Banking and Capital Market franchise as keys to its success; notes that Global Markets unit has been "right-sized and de-risked."

Of course, looming for all European banks is tomorrow's ECB monetary policy announcement.