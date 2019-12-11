AstraZeneca/Daiichi ADC shows sustained benefit in mid-stage breast cancer study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) announce positive results from a pivotal, single-arm, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, DESTINY-Breast01, evaluating trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), an HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer who have received at least two prior lines of HER2-targeted therapy. The data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium and published online in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 60.9% (n=112/184) in evaluable patients who received a median of six prior treatments. The complete response rate was 6.0% (n=11/184).

36.4% (n=67/184) had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 97.3% (n=179/184).

Median duration of response was 14.8 months and median progression-free survival was 16.4 months. Estimated overall survival at month 12 was 86.0%.

No new safety signals were observed.

A U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an expected action date in Q2 2020.