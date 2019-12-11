IAMGOLD raises stake in Nelligan gold project to 75%

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) says it has exercised its option to increase its ownership of the Nelligan gold project in Quebec by an additional 24%, raising its stake in the property to 75%; joint venture partner Vanstar Mining (OTCPK:VMNGF) will retain a 25% stake.

IAG exercised its option after completing a mineral resource estimate - which found nearly 87M metric tons of gold averaging 1.02 g/t for 3.19M oz. of contained gold - and making a C$2.35M cash payment.

With its current 75% interest, IAG maintains an option to acquire an additional 5% interest by delivering another feasibility study.