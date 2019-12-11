App tracker sees Disney Plus at 22M mobile downloads

Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) has been downloaded to a mobile device 22M times in the month since its launch, research firm Apptopia says.

That adds onto Disney's own data that the streaming service had 10M sign-ups through smart TVs, mobile devices and desktops after its first day. Disney's holding other numbers for its next earnings report.

Apptopia also says the app has averaged 9.5M daily active mobile users (tops in Google and Apple's app stores).

It doesn't know how many of the downloads came from free trials, but does estimate Disney has brought in $20M in revenue from the app.

And Google's annual search trends report says Disney Plus was the top trending U.S. search in 2019.

Apptopia adds that "we believe Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is seeing more engagement due to people watching a lot of Disney Plus."