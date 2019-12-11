Oppenheimer lifts estimates on AutoZone

Oppenheimer sticks with an Outperform rating on AutoZone (AZO -0.3% ) on its view the extended rally still has wheels.

"As we increasingly look into 2020, we recommend clients stick with AZO. Outsized commercial sales growth appears sustainable, investment spending at the chain should moderate, and shares continue to trade at a discount to peers," writes analyst Brian Nagel.

Nagel and team lift the FY20 EPS estimate on AutoZone to $65.90 from $64.10 vs. $65.07 consensus and the FY21 EPS estimate goes to $74.53 from $72.00 vs. $70.93 consensus.