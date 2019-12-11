Principal Financial sets 2020 outlook, long-term guidance

Principal Financial Group (PFG +0.5% ) sets long-term non-GAAP operating earnings target at 9%-12% annual growth and ROE, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation, at 15%-17%.

Targets free cash flow of 70%-80% of net income each year, in excess of capital used to fund organic growth.

2020 Guidance: PFG expects Retirement & Income Solutions - Fee net revenue growth up 10%-15% from $1.77B-$1.80B revenue estimated for 2019.