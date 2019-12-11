Principal Financial sets 2020 outlook, long-term guidance

Principal Financial Group (PFG +0.5%) sets long-term non-GAAP operating earnings target at 9%-12% annual growth and ROE, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation, at 15%-17%.
Targets free cash flow of 70%-80% of net income each year, in excess of capital used to fund organic growth.
2020 Guidance: PFG expects Retirement & Income Solutions - Fee net revenue growth up 10%-15% from $1.77B-$1.80B revenue estimated for 2019.
Retirement & Income Solutions - Spread net revenue growth of 5%-15% from 2019 estimated revenue of $615M-$630M.
Principal Global Investors operating revenue less pass-through expenses growth of 4%-10% vs. estimated 2019 operating revenue less pass-through expenses of $1.30B-$2.33B.
Principal International combined net revenue growth of 3%-7% from $940M-$970M estimated 2019 combined net revenue.
Specialty Benefits premium and fees growth of 6%-9% vs. estimated 2019 premium and fees of $2.325B-$2.335B.
Individual Life premium and fees growth of 4%-8% vs. estimated 2019 premium and fees of $1.125B-$1.145B.
Conference call at 10:00 Am ET.
