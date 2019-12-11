Stocks little changed ahead of Fed policy decision

Stocks are off to a mixed open, as investors await the latest policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve for fresh assessment on the strength of the economy; Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.2% .

No interest rate changes are expected in the FOMC's 2 p.m. ET announcement, but investors will pase Fed Chair Powell's press conference remarks 30 minutes later for any additional insights.

The Dow index is under some pressure after Home Depot ( -1.1% ) provided preliminary 2020 sales guidance that came in below analyst estimates and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told CNBC that the recertification of Boeing's ( -2.2% ) 737 MAX will extend into 2020.

European markets also are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4% but France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., materials ( +0.6% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) are the early leaders among the 11 S&P sectors while the consumer discretionary ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.1% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield flat at 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.43.