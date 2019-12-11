Roche's Perjeta regimen shows long-term benefit in breast cancer study

Six-year follow-up data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, APHINITY, evaluating a regimen of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.2% ) Perjeta (pertuzumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemo for the adjuvant treatment of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer showed a durable treatment benefit. The results are being presented today at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The Perjeta regimen reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death by 24% compared to Herceptin + chemo + placebo (hazard ratio = 0.76). At year 6, 90.6% of patients in the Perjeta arm were progression-free versus 87.8% of those in the control arm, representing an absolute benefit of 2.8%.

The absolute treatment benefit was 4.5% in patients with lymph node-positive cancer.

The Perjeta regimen is approved for patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence in more than 86 countries, including the U.S. and across the EU.