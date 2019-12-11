Windstream Wholesale inks biggest capacity deal

Windstream Wholesale (OTCPK:WINMQ) has an agreement with a major hyperscale customer for the biggest capacity deal in its history.

It comprises 5.7 terabits of capacity, to be used to interconnect data centers in key U.S. cities.

“Our flexibility and customer tailored routes coupled with our unique domestic network density in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 cities have positioned us as the ‘go-to’ provider for international carriers, content providers, fiber operators and others needing domestic diversity and redundancy,” says Windstream's Joe Scattareggia.