IHOP unveils new concept

IHOP Restaurants (NYSE:DIN) announces plans to launch a new fast-casual concept in the U.S. called Flip'd by IHOP. The new brand aims to fill a gap in the restaurant space by focusing on freshly-made breakfast foods and beverages with speed and convenience in mind. The menu will also include the brand's well-known Ultimate Steakburgers and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken items.

"With Flip'd by IHOP, guests don’t have to compromise – now they can get freshly-made, all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a hand-crafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes," say IHOP execs.

The First Flip'd restaurant is expected to open in Atlanta in spring of next year. The company is looking at taking the concept to New York City, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and other metro locations as well.

New restaurant development is one of three key strategic initiatives in IHOP's aggressive growth plan, which also includes to-go and lunch/dinner expansion as major areas of focus.

Source: Press Release