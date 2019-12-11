Ingersoll-Rand introduces Trane Technologies

The new company will be named Trane Technologies, elevating Ingersoll-Rand's (IR +0.7% ) market leading Trane and Thermo King brands, and creating efficient and sustainable solutions for buildings, homes and transportation.

It's expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TT."

"Our focus will be on sustainable businesses that directly address these megatrends and create customer value, a proven business operating system that generates productivity and execution excellence and a winning culture that empowers people to deliver their best," said Michael Lamach, CEO of the current Ingersoll Rand and of the future Trane Technologies.