Olin to shut big chlor alkali plant before year-end 2020
Dec. 11, 2019 Olin Corporation (OLN)
- Olin Corp. (OLN +2.4%) says it will permanently shut down a Texas chlor alkali plant with a capacity of 230K tons before the end of next year, a move it expects will cut $35M from annual operating costs.
- OLN says it plans to take $65M in related non-cash asset impairment charges in Q4.
- The chemical products maker says it is taking "necessary steps to reduce our annual fixed costs, align our production capacity with the current needs of the marketplace and focus on the chlorine derivatives that generate the most value for the organization."