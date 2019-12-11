Marinus prices stock offering at $1.25; shares up 33%

Nano cap Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS +32.6% ) is up on triple normal volume on the heels of its public offering of 28M common shares at $1.25, apparently a more bullish price than investors were expecting (possibly aided by the convertible offering below).

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.2M shares. Closing date is December 13.

In a concurrent private placement, the company has agreed to sell $30M of convertible preferred stock convertible at $1.25 per common share.

Gross proceeds from both should be ~$65M.