House hearing on FAA's oversight of Boeing

"We're trying to find what went wrong here and fix it legislatively," says Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, at the beginning of the hearing.

The 737 MAX recertification "process is not guided by a calendar or a schedule," reiterates FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. The agency is responsible for the entire course of action and "will not delegate anything to Boeing."

"The FAA's certification system is not broken, but all processes need to be improved each and every day," he adds. In the case of the MAX, there was a "lack of safety management systems, data that we needed, etc."

Testimony will also be provided by FAA aircraft certification chief Earl Lawrence, and a former Boeing (BA -2.1% ) manager - Edward Pierson - who raised concerns about 737 production.

