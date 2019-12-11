Adobe Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (+20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.