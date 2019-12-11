Mongolian government approves Oyu Tolgoi investment agreement

Rio Tinto (RIO +1.6% ) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +6.5% ) are rising after the Mongolia's parliament approves a resolution that instructs the country's government to improve the implementation of the 2009 investment agreement over the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

Rio says the passing of the resolution "effectively re-confirms the validity of all the investment agreements" between the Mongolian government, Rio and Turquoise Hill.

The resolution discusses exploring options to look at the Mongolian government's equity share in Oyu Tolgoi, a re-definition of the reserve report and updated feasibility report, and a renewal of environmental and water assessments.