Aspen Group rallies 11.7% post Q2 results

Aspen (ASPU +11.7% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 49.3% Y/Y to $12.1M.

USU accounted for ~27% and Aspen University’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for ~12% of overall Company revenues.

Gross margin increased 1,300 bps to 63%, Aspen University margin represented 65%, while USU margin equalled 67%.

Aspen Group’s new student enrollments increased 42% Y/Y to 2,217; Aspen University also increased 41% Y/Y to 1,823 and USU accounted for 394, up 45% Y/Y.

The bookings increased 92% Y/Y to $31.3M due to strong growth in highest LTV degree programs.

This translates to a 35% ARPU increase Y/Y to $14,125, driven by the company’s focused marketing spending on the highest LTV degree programs during the quarter.

The company used cash of $0.3M for operations, an improvement of 84% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.36M as compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of $1.3M; Aspen University generated $2.6M of adj. EBITDA, while USU experienced an adj. EBITDA loss of $0.52M.

Previously: Aspen EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Dec. 10 2019)